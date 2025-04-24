Revolutionizing Rural Healthcare: PayNearby Partners with M-Swasth

Fintech company PayNearby announced a strategic partnership with M-Swasth to provide affordable healthcare services to underserved populations via 3,800 specialized e-clinics.

This collaboration, part of PayNearby's Digital Naari initiative, offers around-the-clock digital consultations, unlimited video checkups, and access to 22 specialist doctors to ensure continual medical support.

The initiative includes free prescribed medications at e-clinics and healthcare coverage for six family members annually, aiming to strengthen last-mile healthcare delivery and drive social transformation in underserved communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)