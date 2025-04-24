Powerade Unveils 2025 “Pause is Power” Campaign with Lamine Yamal and Rodrygo

Powerade has officially rolled out the next phase of its globally celebrated platform, “Pause is Power,” with a brand-new 2025 campaign that puts athlete preparation and intentional pauses at center stage. Building upon its legacy as a brand that celebrates both physical and mental readiness, this latest evolution is headlined by two stirring short films — The 304 and My First Love — featuring rising football sensations Lamine Yamal and Rodrygo Goes.

This reinvigorated campaign comes at a pivotal time for Powerade, aligning the brand with a multi-year strategy to cement its role as a hydration partner for major global sports events through 2028.

Redefining Athletic Power: The Pause Before the Play

In a departure from traditional sports marketing narratives that glorify the heat of competition, Powerade’s 2025 campaign leans into the quiet, focused moments before athletes take to the field. These moments, the campaign suggests, are where strength is cultivated, confidence is built, and power is truly found.

“True athletic performance isn’t just about the moment of competition – it’s also about what athletes do beforehand to prepare for it,” said Matrona Filippou, President of Global Category – Hydration, Sports & Tea. “Powerade has always been committed to delivering the hydration athletes need to perform at their highest level. It’s been incredible to watch this platform evolve and celebrate how a moment of pause can fuel readiness, resilience, and peak performance.”

Star Power: Lamine Yamal and Rodrygo Bring the Message to Life

At the heart of the campaign are two emotionally resonant hero films:

“The 304” stars 16-year-old football prodigy Lamine Yamal and pays tribute to his hometown, Rocafonda — specifically its famed wall at 304, a symbol of resilience and dreams. In the film, Yamal takes a moment to center himself, channeling the pride of his community as he mentally prepares for the pitch. “For me, that means tapping into my roots in Rocafonda,” Yamal said. “I love that this campaign gives me a chance to shout out the 304.”

“My First Love,” to be released in May, follows Rodrygo Goes as he reconnects with his childhood passion for futsal. Through his pre-match ritual, Rodrygo channels the agility, creativity, and mental acuity of the sport that shaped his early years. “Taking a moment to pause, focus, visualize my goals, and prepare for what’s next gets me ready to perform,” said Rodrygo. “That’s why I’m excited about this partnership with Powerade.”

Both films underscore the campaign’s central message: what happens before the game is just as important as what happens during it.

Looking Ahead: Global Sports Activation Strategy

Powerade’s commitment to supporting athletes at all levels is further cemented by its major presence at forthcoming international sporting events. The brand will be a central hydration partner for:

FIFA Club World Cup 2025

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027

Los Angeles 2028 Olympic & Paralympic Games

These high-visibility activations signal Powerade’s strategic push to own moments of athlete readiness on the global stage, reinforcing the narrative that “Pause is Power” is more than a slogan — it’s a movement.

Creative Force Behind the Campaign

The 2025 “Pause is Power” campaign is a collaborative effort under WPP Open X, led by Ogilvy. A robust coalition of creative, media, and production powerhouses — including Burson, EssenceMediaCom, Hogarth, Village Marketing, VML, 22 Ventures, The Underdogs, Polaris, and Octagon Brazil — brought the campaign to life across various formats, from film and social content to experiential activations.

Each element is designed not only to inspire athletes but to resonate with fans, families, and communities that stand behind every athlete’s journey.

Empowering the Athlete in All of Us

From elite professionals to everyday players, Powerade’s new campaign celebrates the human side of sport — where rituals, roots, and readiness converge. It calls on athletes everywhere to honor their moments of pause, recognizing these quiet interludes as powerful catalysts for greatness.

Powerade’s message is clear: in those brief seconds before the whistle blows, champions are made.