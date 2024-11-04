CBSE Expands Footprint: Agartala Welcomes New Sub-Regional Office

Amid rising concerns over the poor performance of CBSE-affiliated schools in Agartala, the Central Board of Secondary Education announced plans to establish a sub-regional office in the city. An official confirmed the development on Monday amidst significant critique of recent board examination outcomes.

Since the Bharatiya Janata Party assumed power in Tripura in 2018, 125 state-run schools transitioned to Vidyajyoti Schools, adopting the CBSE's English-medium curriculum. However, the results have sparked controversy, with only 61% and 59% pass rates observed in class 10 and 12 exams respectively this year.

The new CBSE office, which is temporarily housed in the Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya building, will enhance the educational infrastructure by providing crucial services such as admission support, student record management, and teacher training. The move is seen as a step to facilitate smoother examination processes and bolster student development initiatives across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)