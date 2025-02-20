Strategic Dredging Initiation on Gomati River: Connecting Tripura and Bangladesh
Dredging work has commenced on the Gomati river to link Tripura's Sonamura with Bangladesh's Daudkandi. The infrastructure project aims to develop inland waterway transport, costing Rs 19.50 crore for 54 km of dredging. The project is expected to enhance connectivity, allowing vessel operations to Kolkata via Bangladesh.
Dredging operations on the Gomati river have officially begun, marking a significant milestone in connecting Tripura's Sonamura with Daudkandi in Bangladesh, an ambitious infrastructural project set to bolster inland waterway transport.
Slated for completion within one year, the project entails a 54 km dredging stretch from Maharani in Gomati district to Sonamura in Sepahijala district, with an estimated cost of Rs 19.50 crore. Out of eight planned jetties, seven have been constructed thus far.
The strategic move aims to integrate the inland waterway from Maharani to Daudkandi, enhancing the region's connectivity to the port of Kolkata via routes recognized under the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol. Although previously met with skepticism by opposition parties, the BJP views this as a transformative step in fulfilling its infrastructural commitments in the northeastern state.
