Manipur's Stand on Inclusiveness: Balancing Heritage and Modernity

Manipur CM N Biren Singh stresses protecting indigenous communities' rights amidst challenges posed by illegal immigrants. While celebrating inclusiveness, Singh underscored the need for a firm political stance to safeguard original settlers. He also announced educational reforms to promote Manipur's history and culture among students.

Updated: 07-11-2024 18:22 IST

In a firm stance against illegal immigration, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh declared that the state cannot accept illegal immigrants under the guise of inclusiveness. Speaking at a school event in Imphal, Singh highlighted the ongoing hardships faced by Manipur's people, noting the importance of safeguarding the rights of indigenous communities for future generations.

Singh underscored the recognition of all 34 government-recognised tribes, including Thadou, Hmar, and Tangkhul, as the original settlers of Manipur. While advocating for inclusiveness, he stressed the state's inability to accommodate illegal immigrants without risking the obliteration of indigenous cultures.

He also emphasized the importance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'nation-first' approach and announced the formation of a syllabus committee to educate students about Manipur's diverse history. Singh revealed plans for a 'Know Your Manipur' general knowledge book and noted the healthy competition between government and private schools, marking progress in the education sector.

