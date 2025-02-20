Empowering Tribes: Advancing Rights and Development

Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Jual Oram commended the proactive work of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes, underlining its key role in enforcing the Forest Rights Act through its Constitutional authority. His remarks came at the 22nd Foundation Day celebrations of the Commission, as reported by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

Oram emphasized the ongoing collaboration between the Tribal Ministry and the Commission to improve the living standards and social justice for Scheduled Tribe communities. He highlighted government programs like the Eklavya Model Residential Schools, various scholarships, and the National Overseas Scholarship as crucial steps forward.

The Minister also referenced the identification of 75 Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) as part of a targeted development strategy. During his address, Antar Singh Arya, Chairperson of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes, reviewed the Commission's ongoing efforts and accomplishments in safeguarding tribal rights and supporting community development.

(With inputs from agencies.)