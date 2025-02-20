Left Menu

Empowering Tribes: Advancing Rights and Development

Union Minister Jual Oram praised the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes for its crucial role in advocating tribal rights. He emphasized collaboration with the Tribal Ministry to enhance the lives of Scheduled Tribes through initiatives like education, scholarships, and targeted development plans for vulnerable groups, discussed during the Commission's 22nd Foundation Day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 09:57 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 09:57 IST
Empowering Tribes: Advancing Rights and Development
Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Jual Oram (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Jual Oram commended the proactive work of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes, underlining its key role in enforcing the Forest Rights Act through its Constitutional authority. His remarks came at the 22nd Foundation Day celebrations of the Commission, as reported by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

Oram emphasized the ongoing collaboration between the Tribal Ministry and the Commission to improve the living standards and social justice for Scheduled Tribe communities. He highlighted government programs like the Eklavya Model Residential Schools, various scholarships, and the National Overseas Scholarship as crucial steps forward.

The Minister also referenced the identification of 75 Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) as part of a targeted development strategy. During his address, Antar Singh Arya, Chairperson of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes, reviewed the Commission's ongoing efforts and accomplishments in safeguarding tribal rights and supporting community development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025