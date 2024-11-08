Left Menu

Ding Xuexiang's Diplomatic Climate Mission

China's Vice Premier, Ding Xuexiang, is set to attend the COP29 climate summit in Baku, Azerbaijan. The summit will address climate finance, as nearly 200 countries work to establish a global fund to support developing nations in combatting global warming.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 08-11-2024 13:31 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 13:31 IST
Ding Xuexiang's Diplomatic Climate Mission
Ding Xuexiang
  • Country:
  • China

China's vice premier, Ding Xuexiang, is poised to travel to Baku, Azerbaijan for the COP29 climate summit next week, confirmed Mao Ning, a spokesperson for the foreign ministry, on Friday.

Commencing on Monday, the summit will center discussions around climate finance. Nearly 200 participating countries are expected to engage in negotiations aimed at laying the groundwork for a new global fund. This fund is intended to assist developing nations in managing the effects of global warming.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Emergency Care: How WHO’s BEC Course Saves Lives

Climate Risks in South Asia: How the Poor Bear the Brunt of Heat and Floods

Financial Deepening’s Dual Impact on Growth and Emissions

How Digitalization Shielded Firms During COVID-19: A World Bank Insight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024