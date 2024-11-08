Ding Xuexiang's Diplomatic Climate Mission

China's vice premier, Ding Xuexiang, is poised to travel to Baku, Azerbaijan for the COP29 climate summit next week, confirmed Mao Ning, a spokesperson for the foreign ministry, on Friday.

Commencing on Monday, the summit will center discussions around climate finance. Nearly 200 participating countries are expected to engage in negotiations aimed at laying the groundwork for a new global fund. This fund is intended to assist developing nations in managing the effects of global warming.

