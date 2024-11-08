Ding Xuexiang's Diplomatic Climate Mission
China's Vice Premier, Ding Xuexiang, is set to attend the COP29 climate summit in Baku, Azerbaijan. The summit will address climate finance, as nearly 200 countries work to establish a global fund to support developing nations in combatting global warming.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 08-11-2024 13:31 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 13:31 IST
- Country:
- China
China's vice premier, Ding Xuexiang, is poised to travel to Baku, Azerbaijan for the COP29 climate summit next week, confirmed Mao Ning, a spokesperson for the foreign ministry, on Friday.
Commencing on Monday, the summit will center discussions around climate finance. Nearly 200 participating countries are expected to engage in negotiations aimed at laying the groundwork for a new global fund. This fund is intended to assist developing nations in managing the effects of global warming.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Racing Against Time: Escalating Climate Finance Needs
Global Climate Finance Negotiations Hit Critical Crossroads
COP29: Navigating Climate Finance Amidst Global Tensions
Bridging the Climate Finance Gap: Beyond Promises to Action
IFC Partners with Bajaj Finance to Drive Climate Finance for EVs, EECG, and Women-Empowerment in India