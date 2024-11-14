Delhi's Primary Schools Shift to Online Mode Amid Pollution Alert

Amid alarming pollution levels in Delhi, Chief Minister Atishi announced on Thursday that all schools up to Class 5 will transition to online learning. This decision comes in response to the air quality reaching 'severe' levels, prompting immediate action.

The central pollution watchdog, CAQM, has enforced Stage III restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR. These restrictions, part of a structured response to deteriorating air quality, will take effect from Friday.

The capital's air quality has remained in the 'severe' category for two days in a row, leading to stringent anti-pollution measures. CAQM's GRAP categorizes air quality into four stages, implementing Stage III measures when AQI reaches between 401-450.

(With inputs from agencies.)