Delhi's Primary Schools Shift to Online Mode Amid Pollution Alert
Delhi's primary schools switch to online learning due to severe pollution levels. The central pollution watchdog CAQM has imposed GRAP Stage III restrictions across Delhi-NCR, prompting educational adjustments. With the air quality deemed 'severe' for the second day, authorities announced these urgent anti-pollution measures starting Friday.
Amid alarming pollution levels in Delhi, Chief Minister Atishi announced on Thursday that all schools up to Class 5 will transition to online learning. This decision comes in response to the air quality reaching 'severe' levels, prompting immediate action.
The central pollution watchdog, CAQM, has enforced Stage III restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR. These restrictions, part of a structured response to deteriorating air quality, will take effect from Friday.
The capital's air quality has remained in the 'severe' category for two days in a row, leading to stringent anti-pollution measures. CAQM's GRAP categorizes air quality into four stages, implementing Stage III measures when AQI reaches between 401-450.
