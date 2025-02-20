Peak-Chasing in Guizhou: A Photographer's Thrilling Adventure
Guizhou, a region in southwestern China, offers a picturesque landscape of mountains and basins, perfect for adventure tourism. In 'Be My Guest • Focus Guizhou,' Argentine photographer Ivan Mendelevich explores its diverse terrains, capturing breathtaking scenes and learning about its rich geological and cultural heritage.
In the heart of southwestern China lies Guizhou, a region celebrated for its stunning mix of plateaus, mountains, and basins, making it a prime spot for tourism and adventures.
The 'Be My Guest • Focus Guizhou' video series showcases international photographers diving into this picturesque land. In a compelling episode, Argentine photographer Ivan Mendelevich, joined by his friend Wang Menghan, embarks on a thrilling motorcycle journey across Guizhou, soaking in its breathtaking landscapes.
Their adventure spans the Wanfenglin Scenic Area and the Xingyi Guizhou Dragon Fossil In-Situ Protection Museum, culminating at Mount Fanjing with stunning photographs of rare wildlife and views. This journey captures the essence and allure of Guizhou, leaving Ivan eager to return.
