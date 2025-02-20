Left Menu

Peak-Chasing in Guizhou: A Photographer's Thrilling Adventure

Guizhou, a region in southwestern China, offers a picturesque landscape of mountains and basins, perfect for adventure tourism. In 'Be My Guest • Focus Guizhou,' Argentine photographer Ivan Mendelevich explores its diverse terrains, capturing breathtaking scenes and learning about its rich geological and cultural heritage.

In the heart of southwestern China lies Guizhou, a region celebrated for its stunning mix of plateaus, mountains, and basins, making it a prime spot for tourism and adventures.

The 'Be My Guest • Focus Guizhou' video series showcases international photographers diving into this picturesque land. In a compelling episode, Argentine photographer Ivan Mendelevich, joined by his friend Wang Menghan, embarks on a thrilling motorcycle journey across Guizhou, soaking in its breathtaking landscapes.

Their adventure spans the Wanfenglin Scenic Area and the Xingyi Guizhou Dragon Fossil In-Situ Protection Museum, culminating at Mount Fanjing with stunning photographs of rare wildlife and views. This journey captures the essence and allure of Guizhou, leaving Ivan eager to return.

(With inputs from agencies.)

