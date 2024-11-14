Left Menu

Bihar MP Shambhavi Choudhary Dedicates Salary to Boost Girls' Education

Bihar MP Shambhavi Choudhary pledges to donate her entire five-year salary for promoting girls' education in Samastipur. Her initiative, 'Padhega Samastipur to badhega Samastipur', aims to support girls who dropped out due to financial constraints. Her commitment reflects her promise of being more than just an MP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 14-11-2024 22:16 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 22:16 IST
Shambhavi Choudhary
Bihar MP Shambhavi Choudhary declared her ambition to improve girls' education by committing her salary from her five-year term to this cause. The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) member aims to assist girls in her constituency of Samastipur, promoting her initiative named 'Padhega Samastipur to badhega Samastipur'—a program receiving wide acclaim.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recognized Choudhary as the youngest NDA candidate during elections. This initiative intends to address financial constraints that lead to school dropouts among girls, enabling them to complete their education. Choudhary's dedication reflects her campaign promise to serve as both representative and a supportive 'daughter' for her constituents.

Choudhary's familial background includes her father, Ashok Choudhary, a minister and JD(U) leader, and her grandfather, Mahavir Choudhary, a freedom fighter and former Congress minister. The programme launch coincides with the anniversary of Samastipur district's establishment, underlining her commitment to her community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

