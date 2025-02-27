Lok Sabha Committee to Review Transformative Income Tax Bill 2025

Under the chairmanship of BJP Vice President and Lok Sabha MP Baijayant Panda, the Lok Sabha's Select Committee will review the landmark Income Tax Bill 2025 on March 6 and 7, 2025. The Committee is set to gather oral evidence from representatives of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), Ernst and Young (EY), Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

This initiative follows the introduction of the Income Tax Bill in the Lok Sabha by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 13. Tasked with the responsibility to examine the bill, the 31-member committee aims to simplify and modernize the country's tax laws, emphasizing clarity for different taxpayer categories.

The proposed legislation seeks to replace the Income Tax Act, 1961, introducing significant changes such as 'tax year' for better alignment with today's economic realities. For the first time, terms like 'virtual digital asset' and 'electronic mode' are officially defined, reflecting the digital shift in finance, particularly concerning cryptocurrencies. The bill maintains vital tax principles while providing more detailed explanations on crucial areas, such as global income taxation for non-residents and clearer definitions of deemed income and related exemptions. Special provisions have been made to foster digital businesses, startups, and renewable energy investments, alongside revised rules for capital gains and non-profit organizations. The government is optimistic that these amendments will simplify compliance and promote a balanced tax framework for all stakeholders.

