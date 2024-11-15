Trump's Controversial Education Agenda Unveiled

Donald Trump's education agenda, centered on eradicating 'wokeness' and 'left-wing indoctrination,' is set to revamp the U.S. education system. Key proposals include barring transgender athletes from girls' sports and banning lessons on gender identity and racism.

Throughout his campaign, Trump portrayed schools as arenas of ideological struggle, promising to use federal funding as a tool to implement his vision. His initial actions may include slashing funds to institutions promoting 'critical race theory' and other content he deems inappropriate.

Critics argue his plan risks undermining public education by pushing a politically driven narrative. Opposition voices claim that his approach lacks evidence and that he overestimates his ability to effect change through executive power.

(With inputs from agencies.)