UPPSC Single-Day Exam Decision Eases Tensions, Yet Leaves Some Unsatisfied

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission's recent decision to hold the Provincial Civil Services (PCS) preliminary exam in a single day has significantly calmed student protests in Prayagraj. As a result, only hundreds gathered on Friday, down from over 10,000 on the previous day.

In compliance with students' demands, the Commission also postponed the Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO) exams. Although this move has pleased PCS candidates, those preparing for RO and ARO remain dissatisfied and plan to persist with their protests.

The protest's impact has begun to ease, with roads reopening for public use, while students like Ganesh Dwivedi and Deepak Singh affirm that the decision provides much-needed security and assurance. Meanwhile, a committee will be established to ensure RO and ARO exams are conducted fairly and transparently.

(With inputs from agencies.)