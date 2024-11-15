Delhi Schools Adapt to Combat Rising Air Pollution with Hybrid Learning
As Delhi faces severe air pollution, primary schools shift to online learning to protect students. Schools are adopting various indoor activities and health advisories while maintaining necessary precautions for offline classes. Authorities enforce pollution measures, with online tools facilitating smooth educational transitions.
In the wake of escalating air pollution, schools across Delhi have transitioned primary classes to online platforms to safeguard students' health. Authorities are actively implementing measures for offline classes for students in class six and above. This hybrid approach aims to balance education and safety.
Sudha Acharya, Principal of ITL Public School, emphasizes the importance of indoor learning activities like arts and games, in place of outdoor engagements. Acharya has also highlighted the importance of eco-friendly practices and has implemented the use of N95 masks and restricted exposure to allergens to create a secure environment for students.
With Delhi's air quality plummeting to the severe level, and the enforcement of GRAP 3 measures, Chief Minister Atishi announced that classes up to Grade 5 will continue online. Schools are leveraging technology, such as Microsoft Teams, for distance education, ensuring continuity in learning amidst the environmental challenges.
