Delhi Achieves Lowest Air Quality Index in Recent Years

Delhi has achieved a significant milestone in air quality improvement, recording its lowest Air Quality Index (AQI) of the year at an average of 121, according to data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

This notable decline marks the lowest AQI for January and February over the past three years, with February 2025 seeing the city reach its lowest-ever monthly average AQI of 214. This surpasses previous records, including 220 in February 2024 and 225 in 2022.

As of February 28, 2025, the average AQI stands at 262, making it the second-best on record following 2022's 253. Moreover, January and February 2025 saw 14 days of 'Good to Moderate' air quality, tying with 2024 for the second-highest count of such days in recent years.

(With inputs from agencies.)