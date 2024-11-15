Victory for Students: UPPSC Agrees to Single-Day Exam Demand

The five-day student protest in Uttar Pradesh saw a resolution as the UPPSC conceded to demands, agreeing to hold the Provincial Civil Services Preliminary exam on December 22, in a single-day format. The decision marks a significant win for the students who had been agitating since November 11.

Alongside this, the UPPSC announced the postponement of the Review Officer (RO) and Assistant RO (ARO) exams, following students' calls for transparency and fairness. The commission has now set up a committee to review these examinations, a move which they hope will address all lingering concerns.

Despite the concessions, a small group of around 10-15 protesters continues to demonstrate outside the UPPSC office, maintaining pressure on authorities to respond to their remaining demands. The protest, which once garnered thousands, has now significantly dwindled in numbers.

