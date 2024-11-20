Left Menu

Trump's Education Overhaul: A Radical Reformation?

President-elect Donald Trump aims to reshape the Department of Education, proposing to dismantle it and redistribute its functions. He prioritizes cutting federal funds to schools promoting certain ideologies and revisiting civil rights enforcement. His approach could significantly impact student loans, accreditation, and school financing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-11-2024 11:09 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 11:09 IST
Throughout his campaign, President-elect Donald Trump has criticized the federal Department of Education, accusing it of being run by 'radicals, zealots and Marxists'. He appointed Linda McMahon as the head of the department, signaling potential significant changes ahead.

Trump is considering dismantling the Department of Education, a complex task that involves Congressional action. The department handles annual distribution of federal funds to educational institutions and oversees student loans, making its role central in financial matters. Trump plans to cut federal funding to schools promoting ideas he opposes and reward those ending teacher tenure.

Colleges rely heavily on federal funding, receiving aid for research and student tuition. Trump has also proposed changes to civil rights enforcement within educational institutions, seeking to stop perceived discrimination based on race and revising Title IX protections. His broader policies threaten to alter accreditation processes and funding allocation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

