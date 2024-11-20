Refund Ordered: Madhya Pradesh Schools Must Return Illegal Fee Hikes
A district committee in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh has mandated that five schools refund Rs 31.51 crore in illegally increased fees collected from 52,480 students over several academic years. Additionally, the schools face a penalty of Rs 2 lakh each under the Madhya Pradesh Private Schools Act.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jabalpur | Updated: 20-11-2024 23:03 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 23:03 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant move, the district committee in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, has taken action against five local schools for charging illegally hiked tuition fees.
Officials revealed that these schools were found to have collected Rs 31.51 crore in excess fees from parents of 52,480 students from the academic sessions starting 2017-18 through 2024-25.
Under the Madhya Pradesh Private Schools (Regulation of Fees and Related Matters) Act, each school has been fined Rs 2 lakh, which must be paid within 30 days, ensuring accountability in school fee structures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh Madrassas: Upholding Education Rights and Religious Balance
Govt Cuts Red Tape in Early Childhood Education Sector to Support Families
Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty
Empowering Education: PM-Vidyalaxmi Scheme Launched
CBSE cracks down on 'dummy' schools. Affiliation of 21 schools withdrawn, six schools downgraded: Board secretary.