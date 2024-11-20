Left Menu

Refund Ordered: Madhya Pradesh Schools Must Return Illegal Fee Hikes

A district committee in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh has mandated that five schools refund Rs 31.51 crore in illegally increased fees collected from 52,480 students over several academic years. Additionally, the schools face a penalty of Rs 2 lakh each under the Madhya Pradesh Private Schools Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jabalpur | Updated: 20-11-2024 23:03 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 23:03 IST
Refund Ordered: Madhya Pradesh Schools Must Return Illegal Fee Hikes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the district committee in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, has taken action against five local schools for charging illegally hiked tuition fees.

Officials revealed that these schools were found to have collected Rs 31.51 crore in excess fees from parents of 52,480 students from the academic sessions starting 2017-18 through 2024-25.

Under the Madhya Pradesh Private Schools (Regulation of Fees and Related Matters) Act, each school has been fined Rs 2 lakh, which must be paid within 30 days, ensuring accountability in school fee structures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024