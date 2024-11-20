Refund Ordered: Madhya Pradesh Schools Must Return Illegal Fee Hikes

In a significant move, the district committee in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, has taken action against five local schools for charging illegally hiked tuition fees.

Officials revealed that these schools were found to have collected Rs 31.51 crore in excess fees from parents of 52,480 students from the academic sessions starting 2017-18 through 2024-25.

Under the Madhya Pradesh Private Schools (Regulation of Fees and Related Matters) Act, each school has been fined Rs 2 lakh, which must be paid within 30 days, ensuring accountability in school fee structures.

