Nvidia CEO Proclaims Advent of AI Era at HKUST Ceremony

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang delivered a compelling message at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology: "The age of AI has started." Speaking on Saturday, Huang, who received an honorary doctorate in engineering, highlighted the transformative power of artificial intelligence across industries.

Alongside actor Tony Leung and Nobel laureates, Huang underscored Nvidia's pivotal role in AI's rise. The company, known for its development of the graphics processing unit, stands at the forefront of what he described as a new computing era impacting all fields of science.

Huang urged graduates to embrace the opportunities of this technological revolution, stating that while the world is "reset," they possess tools to advance science. The day concluded with a fireside chat with university figures, students, and educators.

(With inputs from agencies.)