Student Car-Cleaning Sparks Probe at Government School

A video showing students cleaning a car at a government primary school in Palli village has led to an official investigation. The education department is probing the incident, as students were seen leaving classes to clean the vehicle while teachers stood by, prompting potential disciplinary actions.

Updated: 23-11-2024 13:44 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 13:36 IST
Student Car-Cleaning Sparks Probe at Government School
An incident at a government primary school in Palli village has come under intense scrutiny after a video showing students cleaning a vehicle surfaced online.

The video, which was widely circulated on social media, captured students leaving their classes to clean a car as teachers stood nearby observing.

The District Basic Education Officer, Kumari Komal, confirmed that an investigation is underway, assigning it to the Block Education Officer of Sadar and promising strict action against those responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

