Student Car-Cleaning Sparks Probe at Government School

An incident at a government primary school in Palli village has come under intense scrutiny after a video showing students cleaning a vehicle surfaced online.

The video, which was widely circulated on social media, captured students leaving their classes to clean a car as teachers stood nearby observing.

The District Basic Education Officer, Kumari Komal, confirmed that an investigation is underway, assigning it to the Block Education Officer of Sadar and promising strict action against those responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)