Breaking Barriers: Empowering the Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing Through Education

Aamir Lulia and Aniket Bhanushali, both born with hearing impairments, transformed their futures through the NGO TEACH, which offers holistic development for deaf students. The organization, started in 2016, supports higher education and job placement, helping numerous students surpass traditional job expectations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 24-11-2024 13:29 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 13:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In an inspiring tale of triumph over adversity, Aamir Lulia and Aniket Bhanushali have defied odds, emerging from a path seemingly set for mundane jobs to join the formal workforce. Thanks to TEACH, an NGO dedicated to uplifting deaf students, both have secured Bachelor of Commerce degrees and promising careers.

Founded by Deepesh Nair and Aman Sharma, TEACH is bridging the gap between limited educational opportunities and fulfilling employment for deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals. The organization has expanded its reach from Mumbai to Pune and Delhi, empowering 400 students and securing job placements for 60 graduates.

Addressing the striking lack in educational accessibility, TEACH offers academic and skill development, ensuring students' capabilities are fully realized. As space constraints in Mumbai pose challenges, efforts are underway to extend TEACH's expertise to like-minded entities, broadening its impact on deaf education nationwide.

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

