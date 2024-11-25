Left Menu

Transforming Education: One Nation One Subscription Initiative Launched

The Indian government has launched the 'One Nation One Subscription' scheme to provide nationwide access to scholarly research. Allocated Rs 6,000 crore for 2025-2027, the scheme aims to enhance educational access and foster research and innovation by allowing 6,300 institutions access to global research journals.

New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2024 21:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Cabinet has approved 'One Nation One Subscription', a scheme designed to provide country-wide access to scholarly research articles and journals. With an impressive allocation of Rs 6,000 crore for three years starting in 2025, the initiative seeks to enhance educational access across India.

Targeting over 6,300 institutions, including universities and research institutions, the initiative aligns with the National Education Policy 2020 and aims to boost research efforts. It also supports the vision of Viksitbharat@2047 and complements the Anusandhan National Research Foundation's goals toward fostering a research-oriented culture.

This scheme facilitates a centralized subscription model, coordinated by INFLIBNET, ensuring that students, faculty, and researchers in tier 2 and tier 3 cities can access diverse scholarly journals. A unified portal managed by the Department of Higher Education will streamline journal access for all participating institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

