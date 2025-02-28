Unlocking South Asia: New Horizons in International Higher Education

South Asia is fast emerging as a crucial hub in the international higher education landscape. With shifting policies and a growing student population, the region offers exciting opportunities for universities worldwide.

Gresham Global has set itself apart as a leader in helping universities tap into this dynamic market. Through a robust in-country representation model, they deliver vital local insights and strategic support, helping institutions establish a strong foothold in South Asia.

By fostering strategic partnerships and honing in on policy and market trends, Gresham Global aids universities in crafting effective, long-term strategies to thrive amidst the challenges and potential of this vibrant region.

