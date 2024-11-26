Manipur Educational Institutions Remain Shut Amid Ongoing Curfew
The Manipur government has indefinitely extended the closure of schools in districts with curfews from November 27. This follows recent violence in the state, including the recovery of six bodies. Schools remain closed as a precaution amid ongoing ethnic tensions and curfew relaxations for essential needs.
In a move addressing ongoing unrest, the Manipur government has announced the indefinite closure of educational institutions in districts under curfew, effective from November 27. The decision impacts schools and colleges in Imphal East and West, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kakching, and Jiribam districts, maintaining closures initiated earlier this month.
The closures follow the tragic recovery of six bodies, intensifying ethnic tensions in the region. Authorities found the bodies of three women and three children in the Jiri and Barak rivers, prompting immediate action. The situation has been volatile since a violent encounter between security forces and suspected Kuki-Zo militants led to multiple casualties.
In light of these challenges, curfew restrictions in affected areas have been partially relaxed from 5 a.m. to 12 noon, allowing residents to secure essential supplies. However, public gatherings require prior approval. The move comes as civil society group, COCOMI, announced a 'shutdown' demanding policy reforms, though exempting educational institutions from its actions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
