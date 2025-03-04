Left Menu

Tensions in Manipur: COCOMI Demands Action Against COTU

The Coordination Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) has demanded legal action against the Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU) for defying a directive from Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The order aimed at restoring free movement across Manipur, disrupted by ethnic violence, faces resistance from Kuki-Zo tribals seeking separate administration.

The Coordination Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) has called for legal measures against the Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU) following COTU's defiance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's directive for unrestricted movement across Manipur.

COTU has resisted Shah's March 8 order, maintaining that free movement will not occur in Kuki Zo areas and insisting on a non-negotiable demand for a Union Territory with legislature. Ethnic violence since May 2023 had previously restricted travel between Meitei and Kuki territories, resulting in over 250 deaths.

COCOMI blamed COTU for inciting violence by linking peace to territorial separation and urged central authorities for decisive legal action, aiming to uphold national integrity. With President's rule in place since February, the state assembly remains suspended.

(With inputs from agencies.)

