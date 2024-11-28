Classroom Tragedy: Headmistress Shot in Jharkhand
In a shocking incident at a government school in Jharkhand's Deoghar district, a headmistress was shot by an assistant-teacher inside a classroom. The teacher, Shailesh Yadav, allegedly fired a gun at Chandni Kumari due to a dispute. Kumari is stable, and Yadav has been arrested.
- India
In an alarming incident in Jharkhand's Deoghar district, the headmistress of a government school was shot at by an assistant-teacher during class, according to police reports on Thursday.
The event unfolded at an upgraded middle school under the jurisdiction of the Mohanpur police station. Deoghar SP Ambar Lakra stated that the victim, Chandni Kumari, suffered a gunshot wound to her hand but is currently stable at the Deoghar Sadar hospital.
The accused teacher, Shailesh Yadav, escaped into a nearby forest but has since been apprehended. Authorities suggest a personal dispute led to the violent act.
