Classroom Tragedy: Headmistress Shot in Jharkhand

In an alarming incident in Jharkhand's Deoghar district, the headmistress of a government school was shot at by an assistant-teacher during class, according to police reports on Thursday.

The event unfolded at an upgraded middle school under the jurisdiction of the Mohanpur police station. Deoghar SP Ambar Lakra stated that the victim, Chandni Kumari, suffered a gunshot wound to her hand but is currently stable at the Deoghar Sadar hospital.

The accused teacher, Shailesh Yadav, escaped into a nearby forest but has since been apprehended. Authorities suggest a personal dispute led to the violent act.

(With inputs from agencies.)