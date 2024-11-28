Left Menu

ABVP's Unprecedented Expansion: 55.12 Lakh New Members Registered

The ABVP announced it registered 55.12 lakh new members for 2024-25, revealing significant growth. At its 70th National Convention, held in Gorakhpur, the organization passed resolutions on education and justice, celebrated electoral successes, and committed to fostering socially responsible youth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 19:55 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 19:55 IST
ABVP's Unprecedented Expansion: 55.12 Lakh New Members Registered
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) reported a remarkable growth on Thursday with the registration of 55.12 lakh new members for the year 2024-25, marking a significant expansion of its member base.

In a press conference, leaders of the ABVP, affiliated with the RSS, discussed key resolutions from their 70th National Convention. The three-day event at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University addressed issues like education quality and violence in Manipur.

The convention followed ABVP's success in the Delhi University Students' Union elections, where they won major positions, reflecting the student community's trust. New national general secretary Virendra Singh Solanki emphasized ABVP's dedication to fostering responsible youth in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024