ABVP's Unprecedented Expansion: 55.12 Lakh New Members Registered

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) reported a remarkable growth on Thursday with the registration of 55.12 lakh new members for the year 2024-25, marking a significant expansion of its member base.

In a press conference, leaders of the ABVP, affiliated with the RSS, discussed key resolutions from their 70th National Convention. The three-day event at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University addressed issues like education quality and violence in Manipur.

The convention followed ABVP's success in the Delhi University Students' Union elections, where they won major positions, reflecting the student community's trust. New national general secretary Virendra Singh Solanki emphasized ABVP's dedication to fostering responsible youth in India.

