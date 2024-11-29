Medical College Scam: The Lucrative World of Seat Blocking in Telangana

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) announced on Friday that it has attached assets worth over Rs 5 crore belonging to private medical colleges in Telangana. This action is part of a money laundering probe concerning allegations of illegal blocking of postgraduate (PG) medical seats by these institutions.

The ED issued a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to seize Rs 3.33 crore in bank deposits from Chalmeda Ananda Rao Institute of Medical Sciences and another Rs 2.01 crore from MNR Medical College, according to a statement from the central agency.

Earlier, Rs 1.47 crore in cash from Malla Reddy Institute of Medical Sciences was seized, and bank deposits worth Rs 2.89 crore were frozen. The total seized and attached assets now stand at Rs 9.71 crore, stemming from a state police FIR in Warangal district, originally triggered by claims that high-ranking students' credentials were being used to block PG seats under the management quota.

