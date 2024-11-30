Revamping Education: Lt Governor Manoj Sinha's Vision for SMVDU

Jammu and Kashmir's Lt Governor Manoj Sinha led a pivotal meeting at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University, emphasizing curriculum innovation. Aimed at filling skill shortages in the economy, the meeting sought to introduce courses in new-age fields like Artificial Intelligence and Urban Planning.

Participants, including esteemed Vice Chancellors like Prof Pragati Kumar and Prof Nilofer Khan, discussed the need to revamp educational offerings and align them with National Education Policy 2020 guidelines. This would involve strengthening various academic departments, particularly the School of Languages, to promote regional dialects.

With a focus on increasing employability and academic quality, the council also approved strategic points such as faculty promotion, campus placements, and outreach programs. The creation of a Faculty of Medical Sciences was also considered, along with a strategy to boost research and innovation.

