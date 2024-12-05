Left Menu

AI University Hosts Global Conference and Partners with LTIMindtree for B. Tech Innovation

Universal AI University organized the International Case Study Conference 2024, attracting global participants. It featured speeches by prominent figures, presentations of diverse case studies, and award ceremonies. Additionally, the University launched a B. Tech. program in collaboration with LTIMindtree, focusing on AI and Data Science to prepare industry-ready professionals.

Updated: 05-12-2024 12:22 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 12:17 IST
Universal AI University in Karjat, Maharashtra, recently hosted the International Case Study Conference 2024. Focused on 'Green Tech Dynamics Shaping Sustainable Business Landscapes', the event saw participation from global institutions and featured prominent speakers.

With 56 case studies across six tracks, the conference fostered knowledge exchange and innovation. Awards were presented at the valedictory ceremony, with impressive achievements in both faculty and student categories.

In another major development, Universal AI University announced a partnership with LTIMindtree to launch a B. Tech. program in AI and Data Science. This initiative aims to produce industry-ready professionals through an advanced curriculum, emphasizing rapid career growth.

