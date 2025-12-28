Explosion Shakes Badkala Firing Range: Four Army Personnel Injured

An unexpected explosion during routine firing practice injured four Army personnel at the Badkala firing range, police reported on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain told PTI, disrupting regular training exercises when the explosion suddenly took place, injuring four Army staff.

Responding promptly, police from Mirzapur and Behat relocated the wounded soldiers to Behat Primary Health Centre. Two were transferred to the district hospital owing to their serious condition, while Army officials confirmed all personnel are stable and an inquiry is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)