Explosion Shakes Badkala Firing Range: Four Army Personnel Injured
An explosion during routine firing practice at Badkala firing range injured four Army personnel. The incident prompted police action and medical treatment for the injured at nearby health facilities. An inquiry is underway to determine the explosion's cause and prevent future occurrences.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Saharanpur
- Country:
- India
An unexpected explosion during routine firing practice injured four Army personnel at the Badkala firing range, police reported on Sunday.
The incident occurred on Saturday evening, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain told PTI, disrupting regular training exercises when the explosion suddenly took place, injuring four Army staff.
Responding promptly, police from Mirzapur and Behat relocated the wounded soldiers to Behat Primary Health Centre. Two were transferred to the district hospital owing to their serious condition, while Army officials confirmed all personnel are stable and an inquiry is ongoing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
