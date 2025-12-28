Left Menu

Explosion Shakes Badkala Firing Range: Four Army Personnel Injured

An explosion during routine firing practice at Badkala firing range injured four Army personnel. The incident prompted police action and medical treatment for the injured at nearby health facilities. An inquiry is underway to determine the explosion's cause and prevent future occurrences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saharanpur | Updated: 28-12-2025 12:15 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 12:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An unexpected explosion during routine firing practice injured four Army personnel at the Badkala firing range, police reported on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain told PTI, disrupting regular training exercises when the explosion suddenly took place, injuring four Army staff.

Responding promptly, police from Mirzapur and Behat relocated the wounded soldiers to Behat Primary Health Centre. Two were transferred to the district hospital owing to their serious condition, while Army officials confirmed all personnel are stable and an inquiry is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

