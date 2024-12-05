Left Menu

Pioneering Engineers Shaping Viksit Bharat's Future

Arunachal Pradesh Governor, Lt Gen K T Parnaik, emphasized the importance of sustainable technological development during NERIST's 10th Convocation. He urged graduates to innovate responsibly, marking a milestone in their careers and underscored India's vision for a developed nation. NERIST's contribution to India's space mission Chandrayaan-3 was celebrated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 05-12-2024 18:02 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 18:02 IST
(With inputs from agencies.)

