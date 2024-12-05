Pioneering Engineers Shaping Viksit Bharat's Future
Arunachal Pradesh Governor, Lt Gen K T Parnaik, emphasized the importance of sustainable technological development during NERIST's 10th Convocation. He urged graduates to innovate responsibly, marking a milestone in their careers and underscored India's vision for a developed nation. NERIST's contribution to India's space mission Chandrayaan-3 was celebrated.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 05-12-2024 18:02 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 18:02 IST
- Country:
- India
Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik highlighted India's technological strides at the NERIST 10th Convocation, asserting the need for balanced progress.
Graduates are urged to become visionaries contributing to Viksit Bharat while remembering their duty to society.
NERIST's legacy in education is celebrated, marked by its alumni's role in Chandrayaan-3.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership
Rising Tides: Strengthening India-China Relations Amid Trump's Shadow
India's Solar Energy Dreams Greeted by Workforce Hurdles
Daring Rescue: Indian Coast Guard Frees Fishermen from Pakistani Custody
Labuschagne Looks to Shine at Optus: Clash of Titans as Australia Meets India