Odisha govt to issue guidelines to clamp down obscene dance in jatra shows: Minister

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 06-12-2024 14:29 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 14:29 IST
The Odisha government has been preparing guidelines to curb obscene dance in jatra shows in the state, Odia Language, Literature and Culture minister Suryabanshi Suraj told the state Assembly on Friday.

In a written reply to a question of Congress MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati, the minister said the state government has been thinking seriously to clamp down on obscene dance shows by jatra parties. Guidelines are being prepared for this purpose, he said.

Last year, the previous BJD government had issued a direction to all district collectors and SPs to prohibit obscene dances and dialogues with 'double meaning' that are part of jatra and melody programmes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

