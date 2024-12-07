Left Menu

RR Patel Group Expands to Ahmedabad: Bridging Opportunities in Education and Finance

The RR Patel Group, founded by Vipul R. Patel in 2016, has inaugurated a new branch in Ahmedabad, expanding its reach in overseas education and financial services. With diverse operations, the group's mission includes both economic growth and societal upliftment, promising innovative solutions across its multiple divisions.

Updated: 07-12-2024 17:29 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 17:29 IST
On December 07, Ahmedabad, Gujarat witnessed the launch of a new branch by the RR Patel Group, a company esteemed for its expertise in Overseas Education Services and Financial Solutions. Founded in 2016 by Vipul R. Patel, the group aims to meet the growing demands in Gujarat.

The RR Patel Group operates various divisions, such as RR Patel Overseas and Education, and RR Patel Financial Services, offering comprehensive solutions to individuals and businesses for global expansion. Their services include student and investment visas, work permits, and secure investment platforms.

Known for its leadership under Vipul R. Patel, the group combines financial acumen with innovative guidance to drive growth. Looking ahead, the group plans to contribute to societal welfare through initiatives like establishing non-profit schools and hospitals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

