IIT Delhi Leads Indian Universities in Global Sustainability Rankings

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi has significantly improved its global position in sustainability, now ranking 171st in the world according to the 2025 QS Sustainability Rankings. Among 78 Indian universities listed, IIT-Delhi and IIT-Kanpur are recognized for their environmental impact, while IISc Bangalore excelled in environmental education.

Updated: 10-12-2024 17:16 IST
  Country:
  India

In a striking achievement, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi has climbed 255 places to secure the 171st global position for sustainability in the 2025 QS Rankings. This marks a notable ascent for Indian higher education, as 78 universities from the country feature in the rankings.

Among these, IIT-Delhi and IIT-Kanpur have earned spots in the world's top 100 for their environmental impact. Meanwhile, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru stands out for its exceptional rank in environmental education, joining the world's top 50.

Ben Sowter, Vice President of London-based QS, praised the progress of Indian universities, though he noted room for improvement in social impact areas. Globally, the University of Toronto secures first place, followed by ETH Zurich, and Lund University and the University of California, Berkeley sharing third place.

(With inputs from agencies.)

