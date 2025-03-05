Clash Over Environmental Impact and Budget Session in Jammu and Kashmir

In Jammu and Kashmir, People's Democratic Party (PDP) MLA Waheed Para has demanded an explanation from the government regarding the environmental impact of various ongoing projects across the region. Para emphasized that mining activities and large-scale development are wreaking havoc on the fragile ecosystem of Jammu and Kashmir.

Para alleged the presence of a 'huge mafia' involved in these mining operations. He underscored the urgency of obtaining an explanation from the environment minister, especially to ensure that religious activities like the Amarnath Yatra are not compromised by ecological deterioration.

Simultaneously, BJP MLA Sunil Sharma criticized the ruling National Conference, arguing that the recent Budget fails to address citizens' issues. He suggested that discussions focusing on Pakistan are an attempt to mislead voters, adding skepticism about PDP's ability to sustain influence. The Legislative Assembly's Budget Session, opening on March 3, is pivotal for Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's government post-elections.

