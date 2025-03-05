Left Menu

Clash Over Environmental Impact and Budget Session in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir's People's Democratic Party MLA, Waheed Para, raises concerns over ecological damage from mining and large-scale development, calling for a government explanation. Meanwhile, BJP MLA Sunil Sharma criticizes the ruling party for neglecting public issues in the Budget. Tensions rise as leaders exchange political jabs.

PDP MLA Waheed Para (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In Jammu and Kashmir, People's Democratic Party (PDP) MLA Waheed Para has demanded an explanation from the government regarding the environmental impact of various ongoing projects across the region. Para emphasized that mining activities and large-scale development are wreaking havoc on the fragile ecosystem of Jammu and Kashmir.

Para alleged the presence of a 'huge mafia' involved in these mining operations. He underscored the urgency of obtaining an explanation from the environment minister, especially to ensure that religious activities like the Amarnath Yatra are not compromised by ecological deterioration.

Simultaneously, BJP MLA Sunil Sharma criticized the ruling National Conference, arguing that the recent Budget fails to address citizens' issues. He suggested that discussions focusing on Pakistan are an attempt to mislead voters, adding skepticism about PDP's ability to sustain influence. The Legislative Assembly's Budget Session, opening on March 3, is pivotal for Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's government post-elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

