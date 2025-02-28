Supreme Court Calls for Independent Review of Vadhavan Port's Environmental Impact

The Supreme Court has urged the central government to appoint an independent body to assess the environmental concerns related to the Vadhavan Port project in Maharashtra. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh expressed skepticism over the government's willingness to keep the agency unbiased.

A bench led by Justices Abhay S. Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan reviewed the attorney general's status report, which indicated that only land acquisition is currently underway, with significant construction scheduled for 2025. The court was firm that land acquisition will remain conditional on further judicial orders, despite not granting interim relief in the case.

The Vadhavan Port Project Ltd announced it has obtained a mining license for offshore sand reclamation, a critical step towards developing the greenfield port in Palghar district. The license is vital for reclaiming 1,448 hectares of land, essential for the port's completion.

(With inputs from agencies.)