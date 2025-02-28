Left Menu

Supreme Court Calls for Independent Review of Vadhavan Port's Environmental Impact

The Supreme Court has urged the Indian government to consider appointing an expert body to evaluate the environmental impact of the Vadhavan Port project in Maharashtra. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh questioned whether Prime Minister Modi will allow the agency to remain independent. The project's land acquisition is ongoing, with substantial work slated to begin in 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 22:25 IST
Supreme Court Calls for Independent Review of Vadhavan Port's Environmental Impact
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has urged the central government to appoint an independent body to assess the environmental concerns related to the Vadhavan Port project in Maharashtra. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh expressed skepticism over the government's willingness to keep the agency unbiased.

A bench led by Justices Abhay S. Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan reviewed the attorney general's status report, which indicated that only land acquisition is currently underway, with significant construction scheduled for 2025. The court was firm that land acquisition will remain conditional on further judicial orders, despite not granting interim relief in the case.

The Vadhavan Port Project Ltd announced it has obtained a mining license for offshore sand reclamation, a critical step towards developing the greenfield port in Palghar district. The license is vital for reclaiming 1,448 hectares of land, essential for the port's completion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025