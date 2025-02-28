Supreme Court Calls for Expert Review on Vadhavan Port's Environmental Impact
The Supreme Court urged the Centre to establish an expert body to assess potential environmental harm from the Vadhavan port project in Maharashtra. The Attorney General presented a status report indicating pending land acquisition. The Court deferred interim relief, pending future petition orders, amidst appeals from conservation groups.
The Supreme Court has advised the Centre to establish an expert body to evaluate environmental damage risks associated with the Vadhavan port project in Maharashtra. This call comes in light of concerns from the National Fishworkers Forum and Conservation Action Trust regarding a Bombay High Court order that dismissed their plea against the port's construction.
Currently, according to Attorney General R. Venkataramani's status report, only land acquisition processes are ongoing with expected possession by October 2025. The court observed that subsequent plans for road construction and reclamation surveys are slated for end-2025.
The bench postponed interim relief requests and emphasized that any land acquisition should be subject to future Supreme Court orders. This case is set to be revisited on May 6. The project, costing Rs 76,200 crore, is being spearheaded by a consortium led by the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority and is poised to become a significant infrastructure venture.
(With inputs from agencies.)
