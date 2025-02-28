Left Menu

Supreme Court Calls for Expert Review on Vadhavan Port's Environmental Impact

The Supreme Court urged the Centre to establish an expert body to assess potential environmental harm from the Vadhavan port project in Maharashtra. The Attorney General presented a status report indicating pending land acquisition. The Court deferred interim relief, pending future petition orders, amidst appeals from conservation groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 18:41 IST
Supreme Court Calls for Expert Review on Vadhavan Port's Environmental Impact
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has advised the Centre to establish an expert body to evaluate environmental damage risks associated with the Vadhavan port project in Maharashtra. This call comes in light of concerns from the National Fishworkers Forum and Conservation Action Trust regarding a Bombay High Court order that dismissed their plea against the port's construction.

Currently, according to Attorney General R. Venkataramani's status report, only land acquisition processes are ongoing with expected possession by October 2025. The court observed that subsequent plans for road construction and reclamation surveys are slated for end-2025.

The bench postponed interim relief requests and emphasized that any land acquisition should be subject to future Supreme Court orders. This case is set to be revisited on May 6. The project, costing Rs 76,200 crore, is being spearheaded by a consortium led by the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority and is poised to become a significant infrastructure venture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025