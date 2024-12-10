Left Menu

One Nation, One Subscription: Revolutionizing Access to Academic Research

The Indian government's 'One Nation, One Subscription' initiative aims to provide access to over 13,400 international research journals for 1.8 crore students from state-funded higher education institutions. Launched as a central sector scheme at Rs 6,000 crore, it seeks to expand research opportunities nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 18:07 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 18:07 IST
One Nation, One Subscription: Revolutionizing Access to Academic Research
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government is stepping up academic access with the ambitious 'One Nation, One Subscription' initiative. Starting January 1, over 1.8 crore students from state-funded universities and IITs will gain access to a vast array of research papers from top international journals.

Principal Scientific Advisor AK Sood highlighted that more than 13,400 journals across diverse fields such as science, technology, and humanities will be accessible in the initiative's first phase. It includes subscriptions from leading publishers like Elsevier, Springer Nature, and Wiley, covering 6,380 educational and research institutions.

The scheme, with a budget of Rs 6,000 crore over three years, will eventually extend to private institutions and public libraries, aiming to democratize research access. The Information and Library Network (INFLIBNET) will coordinate this effort, promoting both core and interdisciplinary research, especially in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024