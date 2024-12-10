One Nation, One Subscription: Revolutionizing Access to Academic Research

The Indian government is stepping up academic access with the ambitious 'One Nation, One Subscription' initiative. Starting January 1, over 1.8 crore students from state-funded universities and IITs will gain access to a vast array of research papers from top international journals.

Principal Scientific Advisor AK Sood highlighted that more than 13,400 journals across diverse fields such as science, technology, and humanities will be accessible in the initiative's first phase. It includes subscriptions from leading publishers like Elsevier, Springer Nature, and Wiley, covering 6,380 educational and research institutions.

The scheme, with a budget of Rs 6,000 crore over three years, will eventually extend to private institutions and public libraries, aiming to democratize research access. The Information and Library Network (INFLIBNET) will coordinate this effort, promoting both core and interdisciplinary research, especially in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)