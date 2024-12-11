Left Menu

Delhi Schools Set to Launch AI Educational Revolution

The Delhi government is planning to establish AI labs in select schools to foster technological learning. Proposals have been invited from agencies who will demonstrate their capabilities in setting up the labs. The initiative aims to equip students with practical skills in coding, machine learning, and robotics.

The Delhi government has announced plans to introduce Artificial Intelligence (AI) labs in selected schools, aiming to enhance technological learning and innovation. The move is a part of a broader initiative to provide students with hands-on experience in emerging technologies.

According to a notification from the Directorate of Education (DoE), agencies have been invited to submit proposals and conduct demonstrations for their AI Lab setups. These labs are expected to be equipped with advanced tools enabling students to engage in activities like coding, machine learning, and robotics.

The Directorate has called on qualified agencies to detail their infrastructure, features, functionality, training plans, and strategies in comprehensive demonstrations. Proposals and demonstrations must be submitted to the Joint Director (IT), DoE, within seven days of the notice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

