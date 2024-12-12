Renewed India-Britain Trade Talks to Begin by January's End

In a significant move, India and Britain are set to reignite discussions on a free trade agreement by the end of January, as confirmed by an Indian government source to Reuters on Thursday. This announcement follows a previous statement from British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's office that talks would resume in the "new year."

The former UK Conservative government had engaged in prolonged trade talks with New Delhi, finally halting them in March without reaching a deal. A British official had indicated that an agreement was unlikely before the forthcoming Indian elections. Key issues in prior negotiations included India's high import duty on British whisky and the country's demand for increased visas for Indian students and business professionals.

The trade between these major economies was substantial in the period up to October, with a total worth of $19.27 billion. Indian exports accounted for $12.18 billion of this trade, reflecting the deep economic ties and the potential impact of a new deal.

