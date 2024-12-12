Renewed India-Britain Trade Talks to Begin by January's End
India and Britain will resume free trade agreement discussions by January's end, a source informed Reuters. Past negotiations stalled due to UK's political changes and issues like duty on British whisky and Indian visa demands. Ten-month trade was valued at $19.27 billion.
In a significant move, India and Britain are set to reignite discussions on a free trade agreement by the end of January, as confirmed by an Indian government source to Reuters on Thursday. This announcement follows a previous statement from British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's office that talks would resume in the "new year."
The former UK Conservative government had engaged in prolonged trade talks with New Delhi, finally halting them in March without reaching a deal. A British official had indicated that an agreement was unlikely before the forthcoming Indian elections. Key issues in prior negotiations included India's high import duty on British whisky and the country's demand for increased visas for Indian students and business professionals.
The trade between these major economies was substantial in the period up to October, with a total worth of $19.27 billion. Indian exports accounted for $12.18 billion of this trade, reflecting the deep economic ties and the potential impact of a new deal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Britain
- free trade
- agreement
- whisky
- visa
- economies
- UK
- trade talks
- elections
ALSO READ
Taming the Boom-Bust Cycle: Fiscal Strategies for Emerging Market Economies
Exotic Reptile Smuggling Foiled at Visakhapatnam Airport
Exotic Lizard Smuggling Foiled at Visakhapatnam Airport
Visa Scammers Busted: Fake Employment Schemes Unveiled
Candace Owens Faces Visa Denials from Australia and New Zealand