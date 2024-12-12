Delhi's Commitment to Progress Amidst Criticism: Saxena's Vision for a Bright Future

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena addressed the city's continued development despite personal attacks and allegations against him. Speaking at Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University's silver jubilee celebrations, he emphasized his unyielding commitment to making decisions benefitting society, despite facing undue criticism.

Saxena encouraged students to be resolute and fearless in their quest for societal advancement, underlining that significant decisions often invite challenges from those invested in maintaining the status quo. He stressed that societal progress requires courage and persistence, reverting to the adage of facing fears rather than succumbing to inaction.

The celebrations unveiled a dual degree program with Poland's AGH University, aiming to bolster international educational accessibility. Additional infrastructure developments were inaugurated, enhancing university faculties with new facilities, including an amphitheatre and technological labs, marking a stride towards improved educational performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)