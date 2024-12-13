Medical College Chaos: Students Suspended Amid Indiscipline Allegations

Eight female students from the 2023 MBBS batch at Madhav Prasad Tripathi Medical College in Siddharthnagar have faced disciplinary action, officials reported on Friday. The students have been suspended for three months due to allegations of indiscipline.

According to Professor Rajesh Mohan, the college principal, the students were accused of factionalism and forcibly entering a peer's hostel room, where they allegedly assaulted her during a Wednesday night incident. The incident prompted an investigation by a nine-member disciplinary committee.

The complainant, another hostel resident, reported ongoing issues with the accused students, which escalated into the alleged assault. Intervention by a female security guard and other students helped to manage the situation, as stated by the principal. The disciplinary probe was overseen by the principal and several faculty members, including Dr Naushad Alam, Dr C B Pandey, Dr Ekta Dwivedi, and Assistant Warden Dr Shagufta Shamil.

(With inputs from agencies.)