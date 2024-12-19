Left Menu

BOJ Holds Steady on Rates Amid Inflation Watch

The Bank of Japan has maintained its interest rates, reflecting a cautious approach in assessing wage hikes' impact on inflation. The decision, made by an 8-1 vote, will be detailed by Governor Kazuo Ueda during a press conference. Additionally, BOJ evaluates unconventional monetary policies from past deflation measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 19-12-2024 08:27 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 08:27 IST
BOJ Holds Steady on Rates Amid Inflation Watch
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Japan

The Bank of Japan decided to keep its interest rates unchanged on Thursday, indicative of a cautious strategy as policymakers monitor whether wage increases effectively sustain inflation at the 2% benchmark. The decision, anticipated by many, came down to an 8-1 vote, with dissent from board member Naoki Tamura.

Governor Kazuo Ueda is set to address the media at 3:30 p.m. (0630 GMT) to elaborate on the bank's policy stance. Alongside the rate announcement, the BOJ disclosed its analysis of the benefits and drawbacks of the unconventional monetary easing techniques utilized during its extensive 25-year struggle with deflation. This policy review process was initiated by Ueda upon his appointment as head of the bank in April of the previous year.

The move to evaluate these unconventional tools signals a strategic shift towards possibly winding down the BOJ's extensive stimulus measures, a reflection of changing economic conditions and the central bank's adaptive responses to them.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024