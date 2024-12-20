Governor Challenges Jadavpur University's Unauthorised Convocation

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has raised concerns over Jadavpur University's decision to hold a convocation on December 24 without his consent. Interim vice chancellor Bhaskar Gupta faces scrutiny for bypassing formal procedures and ignoring democratic university institutions.

In response to the situation, Governor Bose, who serves as the chancellor of the institution, issued a show cause notice to Gupta. The governor is reportedly displeased with the interim-VC's actions, citing the importance of involving the Executive Council (EC) in such decisions.

The decision to hold the convocation was made during an executive meeting on December 17. However, the governor emphasized that university authorities must adhere to formal procedures to safeguard students' interests and maintain order within the institution.

