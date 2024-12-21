Left Menu

Naveen Patnaik Highlights Education's Role in Development at DAV United Festival

In the Odisha Assembly, Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik emphasized the importance of education for developing nations. Speaking at the 6th DAV United Festival, he lauded the institution's commitment to instilling moral values. Patnaik honored the DAV movement's founders and its 138-year legacy.

Naveen Patnaik, the Leader of Opposition in the Odisha Assembly, underscored the significance of education in fostering development in nations as he addressed the 6th DAV United Festival on Saturday.

Patnaik expressed his appreciation for the DAV group's enduring legacy and its continuous efforts to provide a value-based education that not only advances academic prowess but also instills high moral, societal, and family values.

During the event, Patnaik paid respects to key figures in the foundation of the DAV movement, including Swami Dayananda Saraswati, Lala Lajpat Rai, and Mahatma Hansaraj. The 138-year-old institution boasts a history of producing successful alumni who have achieved international acclaim.

