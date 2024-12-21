Albania's Year-long TikTok Ban: A Bold Move Against Social Media's Influence

In a decisive move, Albania has imposed a one-year ban on the popular short video platform TikTok. This action follows the tragic killing of a teenager last month, sparking fears about the role of social media in children's lives, as announced by Prime Minister Edi Rama.

The ban, which aims to make schools safer, will take effect early next year. "There will be no TikTok in Albania," Rama declared after meeting with parents and educators. This decision places Albania among countries like France and Germany that have restricted social media for the younger demographic.

The measure comes in the wake of an incident where a 14-year-old was fatally attacked, reportedly fueled by social media disputes. Rama highlighted the need to address societal problems exacerbated by platforms like TikTok, criticizing their capacity to incite violence among youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)