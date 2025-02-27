Bombay High Court Mandates CCTVs for School Safety

The Bombay High Court has initiated strong protective measures for educational institutions following the shocking assault of two minor girls in Badlapur. The committee's recommendations, led by two former High Court judges, aim to enhance safety and security across schools statewide.

The committee emphasizes the need for mandatory CCTV installation in schools and strict character verification protocols for staff to prevent similar incidents. Furthermore, schools are advised to educate children about distinguishing between "good touch" and "bad touch" while raising awareness about cybercrimes.

With a deadline of two weeks, the state government has been urged by a HC division bench to review the report and propose actionable steps. The assault, resulting in the killing of the accused in a retaliatory police shootout, has spurred this crucial response from the judiciary.

(With inputs from agencies.)