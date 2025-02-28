Kerala's Call to Action: Tackling Rising Youth Violence

In response to a disturbing rise in violence and murder, the Kerala State Human Rights Commission has called on the state government to act swiftly. This appeal comes after a mass murder in Thiruvananthapuram, where a 23-year-old killed five family members.

Commission member K Baijunath directed the Chief Secretary to collaborate with multiple departments to curb social deterioration and instill a sense of security, with a report due in two months. He emphasized the role of media, drugs, and lack of cultural depth in fueling youth violence.

Baijunath highlighted the need for families, institutions, and societal organizations to encourage non-violence and urged introspection from filmmakers who glorify violence. The Commission aims for a collective societal effort in fostering a culture of peace and humanity.

(With inputs from agencies.)