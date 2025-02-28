Left Menu

Kerala's Call to Action: Tackling Rising Youth Violence

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has urged the state government to address the increasing violence and murders, following a shocking mass murder case. The Commission called for government awareness programs, urging collaboration among various societal institutions to foster humanity and reduce violent tendencies, focusing on youth influences like media and drugs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 28-02-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 22:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to a disturbing rise in violence and murder, the Kerala State Human Rights Commission has called on the state government to act swiftly. This appeal comes after a mass murder in Thiruvananthapuram, where a 23-year-old killed five family members.

Commission member K Baijunath directed the Chief Secretary to collaborate with multiple departments to curb social deterioration and instill a sense of security, with a report due in two months. He emphasized the role of media, drugs, and lack of cultural depth in fueling youth violence.

Baijunath highlighted the need for families, institutions, and societal organizations to encourage non-violence and urged introspection from filmmakers who glorify violence. The Commission aims for a collective societal effort in fostering a culture of peace and humanity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

