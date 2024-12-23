Left Menu

Revolutionizing Education: Himachal Pradesh Partners with Piramal Foundation for Compassionate Learning

The Himachal Pradesh government has entered a landmark partnership with the Piramal Foundation, signing a 5-year MoU to embed Social, Emotional, and Ethical Learning (SEEL) into its educational framework. Emphasizing compassion, this initiative aims to create a future-ready education system aligned with NEP 2020.

In a significant development, the Himachal Pradesh government has formalized its partnership with the Piramal Foundation, solidified by a five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This collaboration aims to revolutionize the state’s educational framework by integrating Social, Emotional, and Ethical Learning (SEEL).

This initiative aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and focuses on fostering leadership and systemic change among students. Developed at Emory University, the SEE Learning Program will be promoted through this partnership, enhancing the educational experience in Himachal Pradesh.

Key stakeholders, including education officials and Piramal Foundation representatives, have expressed their commitment to ensuring every child benefits from this program, aiming to cultivate a compassionate generation ready to face future challenges.

