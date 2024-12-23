Revolutionizing Education: Himachal Pradesh Partners with Piramal Foundation for Compassionate Learning

In a significant development, the Himachal Pradesh government has formalized its partnership with the Piramal Foundation, solidified by a five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This collaboration aims to revolutionize the state’s educational framework by integrating Social, Emotional, and Ethical Learning (SEEL).

This initiative aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and focuses on fostering leadership and systemic change among students. Developed at Emory University, the SEE Learning Program will be promoted through this partnership, enhancing the educational experience in Himachal Pradesh.

Key stakeholders, including education officials and Piramal Foundation representatives, have expressed their commitment to ensuring every child benefits from this program, aiming to cultivate a compassionate generation ready to face future challenges.

